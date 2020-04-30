Section 144 imposed around Nasla Tower

KARACHI (Dunya News) - A notification was issued to ban protest under Section 144 against demolition of high-rise residential building i.e. Nasla Tower on the orders of the Supreme Court of Pakistan in Karachi.

According to a notification issued by Commissioner Karachi, more than four people are banned from gathering around Nasla Tower adding that action under Section 144 will also be taken against those found violating the orders.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) East had requested Commissioner Karachi to impose Section 144 on the situation arising out of protests by builders and victims outside the Nasla Tower.

As per notification, the ban will continue to apply until the entire tower is demolished.