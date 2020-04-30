Search operation is being carried out in surrounding areas to eliminate the absconding terrorists

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Two soldiers embraced martyrdom after a military post came under attack in North Waziristan district of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province on Saturday.

According to a statement issued by the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), terrorists targeted a military post in Datta Khel area of North Waziristan and after an intense exchange of fire, two soldiers embraced martyrdom.

The martyred soldiers were identified as 27-year-old Naik Rehman, a resident of Chitral, and 22-year-old Lance Naik Arif, a resident of Tank.

“Search operation is being carried out in the surrounding areas to eliminate the absconding terrorists,” the statement added.