Dr Alvi will address the plenary session of the Summit.

ASGHABAT (Dunya News) – President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday arrived here on a two day visit to attend the 15th summit meeting of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO).

The President was welcomed by Deputy Prime Minister of Turkmenistan Chary Amanov, at Ashgabat International Airport. On his arrival, the President was presented guard of honour.

During his stay in Turkmenistan, Dr Alvi will address the plenary session of the Summit. He will also hold bilateral meetings with participating leaders on the sidelines of the ECO Summit.

The Summit will review activities of the Organization and adopt “Ashgabat Consensus for Action”.

It will also consider the Mid-Term Review of ECO Vision 2025.

The President on the sidelines of the visit, will also hold meetings with different heads of member states.