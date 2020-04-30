Asad Umar said PML-N and its facilitators are ready to use any tactic to pressurize the institutions

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Saturday said that the opposition has been defeated in the joint sitting of the parliament and the PML-N is clearly upset and overtly and covertly attacking the judiciary.

The minister took to the twitter and regretted that the PML-N and its facilitators are ready to use any tactic to pressurize the institutions.

Earlier, he had said government is taking concrete measures to bring rural areas of Islamabad at par with its urban area through provision of all basic facilities.

The minister said the government has ensured the 50 percent quota of Islamabad locals in federal jobs from Grade 1 to 15.

Asad Umar said Prime Minister Imran Khan has constituted the Islamabad Master Plan Commission which is working on a plan to end the difference between rural and urban areas of the Federal Capital in terms of facilities.

He said whole Federal Capital will be under Islamabad Mayor while CDA will function as the only regulatory body.

The minister said the commission will accomplish its plan till June next year and people will witness development projects in the Federal Capital.