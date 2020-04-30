KARACHI (Dunya News) – Chairman of Association of Builders and Developers (ABAD) Mohsin Shaikhani has said that the issue of Nasla Tower is the problem of Karachi and warned that the sense of deprivation is increasing in the port city.

While addressing a press conference along with FPCCI officials, Chairman ABAD said that will anyone ask the institutions which actually allot the land as the entire building was not constructed in a day.

Mohsin Shaikhani said that Chief Minister and Chief Secretary of Sindh should be responsible and urged them to sit with them and collectively take steps for betterment of Karachi.

Chairman ABAD asked government that if it cannot run institutions properly than they should be privatized.