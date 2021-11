The ship was received by Ambassador and Defence Attaché.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - PNS Tughril has visited Port of Manila, Philippines, Spokesperson of Pakistan Navy said in a statement on Saturday.

According to details, the ship was received by Ambassador and Defence Attaché along with officials of host Navy.

Dignitaries visited onboard ship and called on the CO. Matters of naval collaboration and maritime security affairs were also discussed.