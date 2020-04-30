KARACHI (Dunya News) – Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has decided to resume flight operation to Saudi Arabia after the coronavirus related restrictions were lifted by the kingdom.

According to PIA, 35 flights will be operated in a week and will depart from Lahore, Multan, Islamabad and Peshawar. The national flag carrier has also started booking of seats.

Saudi Arabia has allowed six countries including Pakistan to operate direct flights; however, passengers from Pakistan will have to quarantine for five days in the kingdom.