Two killed as speeding car turns turtle after colliding with footpath in Lahore

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Two youngsters have lost their lives while one sustained severe injuries in an accident in Lahore’s Defence area today (Saturday).

According to details, the mishap took place when a speeding car turned turtle after colliding with footpath. 24-year-old Faisal and 25-year-old Ali Ahmed died on the spot.

One boy also got wounded in the accident and has been shifted to General Hospital for medical assistance.