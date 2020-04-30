LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan has reported 7 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 1,283,886. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 28,704 on Saturday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 411 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Province-wise Details



Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 13,015 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 7,620 in Sindh 5,830 in KP, 952 in Islamabad, 742 in Azad Kashmir, 359 in Balochistan, and 186 in GB.

Furthermore 475,097 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 442,876 in Punjab 179,888 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 107,601 in Islamabad, 34,542 in Azad Kashmir 33,471 in Balochistan and 10,411 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Tests and Recoveries



Pakistan has so far conducted 21,876,689 coronavirus tests and 44,598 in the last 24 hours. 1,241,589 patients have recovered in the country whereas 935 patients are in critical condition.

Positivity Ratio



The COVID-19 positivity ratio was recorded at 0.92 percent.

Vaccine Statistics



So far, 79,587,750 people have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine including 179,766 in last 24 hours. 49,613,535 citizens have been fully vaccinated while 179,766 received their second dose in last 24 hours.

The number of total administered doses has reached to 121,777,985 with 306,991 in the last 24 hours.