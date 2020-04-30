(Dunya News) - Prime Minister Imran Khan has underscored the need for enhancing bilateral economic relations between Pakistan and Uzbekistan through early conclusion of a Preferential Trade Agreement.

In a telephonic conversation with Uzbekistan s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, he underlined the importance of realizing full potential in diverse areas to achieve common goals and objectives.

He also reiterated Pakistan s strong commitment to timely completion of Trans-Afghan railway project.

Imran Khan hoped that peace and stability in Afghanistan will help advance connectivity agenda leading to regional prosperity.

The Uzbek President graciously accepted the Prime Minister s invitation to visit Pakistan, which would further boost existing bilateral cooperation in various fields including economic and trade relations between the two countries.