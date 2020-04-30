Pakistan reports 252 coronavirus cases, 7 deaths in 24 hours

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan has reported 7 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 1,283,475. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 28,697 on Friday.

According to the latest figures issued by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 252 persons were tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Province-wise Details

Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.



474,818 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 442,804 in Punjab, 179,855 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 107,580 in Islamabad, 34,540 in Azad Kashmir, 33,467 in Balochistan and 10,411 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Tests and Recoveries

Pakistan has so far conducted 21,832,091 coronavirus tests and 35,176 in the last 24 hours. 1,241,289 patients have recovered in the country whereas 958 patients are in critical condition.

Positivity Ratio

The COVID-19 positivity ratio was recorded at 0.71 percent.

Vaccine Statistics

So far, 79,587,750 people have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine including 179,766 9 in last 24 hours. 49,613,535 citizens have been fully vaccinated while 179,766 received their second dose in last 24 hours.

The number of total administered doses has reached to 121,777,985 with 306,991 in the last 24 hours.