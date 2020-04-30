ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Sherry Rehman on Thursday said that government is planning intolerable increase in prices of petrol, gas and electricity.

Sherry Rehman, in a tweet, said that Prime Minister Imran Khan announced a relief package for the masses but these days government is busy in making an inflation package.

She said that government will hike power tariff by ending subsidy and government will also put an additional burden of Rs610 billion by increasing the petroleum levy.

The PPP leader further said that incumbent government has already increased gas prices by 350 percent and now PTI, on directions of IMF, will also increase price of MMBTU by Rs400.

Sherry Rehman said that people don’t have gas in this winter and government is taking people back to the stone age and increasing their problems.