People are also struggling to get flour and sugar: PML-N spokesperson

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday said that Imran Khan has forced people to again stand in long queues.

Marriyum Aurangzeb, in a tweet, said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif freed the people of load shedding and queues for gas and petrol but Imran Khan has reversed all of the progress.

The PML-N leader said that on the one hand, people are struggling to get flour and sugar while on the other hand, there are long queues for petrol.