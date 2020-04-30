QUETTA (Dunya News) - Coronavirus has claimed one more life in Balochistan on Wednesday, bringing the total number of deaths from the virus to 359 in the province, Dunya News reported.

At least two more persons were tested positive for the deadly disease in the province in the last 24 hours, raising the total number of patients infected by the COVID-19 to 32,455 in the province. One new case was reported in Quetta and one in Turbat.

According to a report released by the Balochistan Health Department, at least 1,288,272 people were screened for the virus till November 24 (Wednesday) out of which two more were reported positive in the last 24 hours.

Balochistan Health Department also informed that there are 53 active coronavirus cases in the province while 32,043 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far. Moreover, COVID Positivity Ratio on Wednesday was recorded at 0.64 percent in the province.

