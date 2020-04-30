Asif Zardari said the PPP will regain it lost glory in Punjab.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari said on Wednesday that his party would regain lost glory in Punjab.

He said this in his meeting with PPP Gujranwala City president Mian Hassan Dar who called on him at Bilawal House in Lahore.

During the meeting, matters relating to country’s politics and political situation of the country and organizational issues were discussed.

The former president appreciated the services of Dar Family for PPP in Gujranwala and Faisalabad.

Asif Zardari lauded Aslam Gul s warm participation of Wadood Hassan Dar in NA-133 election campaign. Mian Wadood Hassan Dar invited the former president to visit Gujranwala which he accepted.

On this occasion, Asif Zardari said that PPP has entered the field with full force in Punjab, adding that the PPP needs workers like Mian Wadud Hassan Dar.

