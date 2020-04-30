ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday that the speech of a culprit at Asma Jahangir Conference is regrettable.

Addressing the Kamyab Jawan Convention, he said, “Our system is corrupt and it will take time to fix it, adding that we have to raise the standard of our ethics.”

The prime minister said that nowadays there is talk of tapes, tapes are coming out and names of judges are coming. “The Chief Justice of Pakistan attended a ceremony in Lahore but a fugitive addressed the ceremony.”

Imran Khan said the government is providing interest free loans to over four million families to start new businesses, focusing on skill development, and interest free loans for construction of houses.

The Prime Minister urged the youth to distinguish between good and bad by improving moral standards.

He stressed the need for character building of the coming generations as per teachings of the Holy Prophet Khatim-un-Nabiyeen Sallallaho-Alaihe Wa Aalehi Wasallam.