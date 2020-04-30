The petitioner prayed the court to annul the amendment regarding the EVM.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The law to hold next general elections through electronic voting machines (EVMs) has been challenged in the Supreme Court.

Advocate Saleemullah Khan filed the plea challenging the law to hold next general elections through electronic voting machines (EVMs). The petition was filed under Article 184 (3) of the Constitution.

Federal government and Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) have been made a party in the petition.

The petitioner prayed the court to annul the amendment regarding the EVM.

The petitioner stated that 33 bills were passed in the joint session of the parliament on November 17 and there was no discussion in the parliament on the passed bills, hence the amendment passed is unconstitutional.

“The amendment will open the door for fraud in the country,” the petitioner added.

The petition contended that the cost of EVM is more than its scope and the ruling party will benefit from EVM. The amendment has reduced the powers of the ECP in violation of the constitution.