The resolution was submitted by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Members of Punjab Assembly have submitted a resolution seeking an increase in their allowances in view of rising inflation in the country.

The resolution was submitted by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

On the occasion, Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said that fare of PIA has increased three to four folds and the law minister should immediately talk to the finance division to increase the allowances.

Later in the assembly, the resolution submitted by PML-N was unanimously passed.

