The apex court sent notices to the concerned sugar mills

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Supreme Court of Pakistan has accepted plea of Punjab government against sugar mills for preliminary hearing and sent notices to Ittefaq, JDW and Hamza sugar mills.

A three member bench headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial conducted the hearing. Additional Advocate General told the court that in 2018 Supreme Court ordered Ittefaq Sugar Mills to shift back to Pakpattan from Chani Goth.

The counsel further said that the Ittefaq Sugar Mills however again approached the Lahore High Court.