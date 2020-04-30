Dengue takes four more lives in Punjab

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Dengue has claimed four more lives in Punjab today (Tuesday) as 139 more tested positive for the virus in the province.

12 citizens have been diagnosed with the dengue fever in Islamabad in 24 hours whereas Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has reported 97 new cases.

Dengue fever is basically a mosquito-borne infection that can lead to a severe flu-like illness. It is caused by Aedes mosquitoes.

Around 2.5 billion people, or 40 percent of the world’s population, live in the areas where there is a risk of dengue transmission.