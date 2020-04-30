ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League N (PML-N) leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in a media talk said that a new scandal is coming up every day in this country, decisions should not be taken on the wishes of the people in the courts and every institution should work within its constitutional limits.

Former PM and League leader said, "No one can say that the voice in the audio tape is not of the former Chief Justice, identify the leaked audio tape forensically or do whatever you want, I want justice."

Today there is no institution in the country that the people can rely on, Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz were punished under conspiracy, government hired ministers and advisors to lie in order to hide their corruption.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that it has been four months since the NAB ordinance was issued, till date no court has been able to decide the impact of the NAB Ordinance.

Nab has a big role to play in the destruction of the country, NAB should be asked how many politicians have been involved and how much money has been collected so far. The corruption of this government is visible, he remarked.

He further said that Pakistan is facing the worst inflation in history. There is only one way to end inflation in Pakistan and that is to follow the Constitution.