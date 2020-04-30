LAHORE (Dunya News) – The commission on Tuesday has submitted a report on smog situation in Lahore High Court (LHC).

During the hearing on a case pertaining to control smog, the court remarked that Lahore has become most polluted city across the globe. A decrease in the intensity of smog has been witnessed in past two days due to the steps taken by the government, the court stated.

LHC further directed to appoint Lahore mayor as focal person.



On the other hand, schools in the provincial capital will remain closed for three days in a week from November 27 to January 15 with the city blanketed in a toxic smog that experts say is putting residents at risk.

The Punjab government announced three holidays every week in government and private schools in Lahore.

Schools and offices will be closed on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, the notification said.

According to the notification, the restriction would be in place from November 27 to January 15. Private offices in the provincial capital would also remain closed three days a week.

