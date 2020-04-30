Pakistan reports 315 coronavirus cases, 5 deaths in 24 hours

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan has reported 5 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 1,282,510. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 28,668 on Tuesday.



According to the latest figures issued by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 315 persons were tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Province-wise Details

Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

474,407 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 442,556 in Punjab, 179,644 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 107,506 in Islamabad, 34,536 in Azad Kashmir, 33,453 in Balochistan and 10,408 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Tests and Recoveries

Pakistan has so far conducted 21,717,637 coronavirus tests and 35,332 in the last 24 hours. 1,238,980 patients have recovered in the country whereas 1,026 patients are in critical condition.

Positivity Ratio

The COVID-19 positivity ratio was recorded at 0.89 percent.

Vaccine Statistics

So far, 78,845,170 people have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine including 97,971 in last 24 hours. 49,010,906 citizens have been fully vaccinated while 120,061 received their second dose in last 24 hours.

The number of total administered doses has reached to 120,448,598 with 215,019 in the last 24 hours.