KARACHI (Dunya News) – Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the province has reported no death from coronavirus during the last 24 hours whereas 162 new cases were confirmed.

According to a statement issued here on Monday, CM Murad Ali Shah disclosed that 10,336 tests were conducted across the province in the past 24 hours out of which 162 persons were tested positive for COVID-19. He said that 22 new cases were reported in Karachi alone.

Murad Ali Shah said that at least 7,044 patients have recovered from the disease in the province in the last 24 hours bringing the total number of patients recovered from the disease to 459,903.

He said that at least 7,611 persons have so far died of coronavirus in the province. Murad Ali Shah further stated that the condition of 172 coronavirus patients was stated to be critical. He said that 16 patients in the province are currently on ventilators.

