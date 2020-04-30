QUETTA (Dunya News) - At least six more persons were tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan on Monday, bringing the total number of infected patients to 32,450 in the province, Dunya News reported.

According to a report released by the Balochistan Health Department, at least 1,285,405 people were screened for the virus till November 22 (Monday) out of which six more were reported positive in the last 24 hours. At least four new cases were reported in Quetta and one each in Khuzdar and Turbat.

Balochistan Health Department also informed that there are 61 active coronavirus cases in the province while 32,031 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far.

At least 358 persons have so far died of coronavirus in Balochistan. Moreover, COVID Positivity Ratio on Monday was recorded at 2.16 percent in the province.

