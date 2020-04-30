Toxic smog leads to closure of Lahore schools three days a week

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Schools in the provincial capital will remain closed for three days in a week from November 27 to January 15 with the city blanketed in a toxic smog that experts say is putting residents at risk.

The Punjab government has announced three holidays every week in government and private schools in Lahore.

Schools and offices will be closed on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, the notification said.

According to the notification, the restriction would be in place from November 27 to January 15. Private offices in the provincial capital would also remain closed three days a week.