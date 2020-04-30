ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Monday has summoned meeting of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) spokespersons in Islamabad.
According to party sources, the members will discuss ongoing political situation and will devise strategies for the development of the country.
The premier will also present guidelines to the spokespersons on current situation.
ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Monday has summoned meeting of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) spokespersons in Islamabad.