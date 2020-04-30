Cold, dry weather expected in most parts of country

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during next twelve hours.

However, smog and fog is likely to prevail in plain areas of Punjab.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cold and dry weather is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula while very cold and dry in Leh.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning

Islamabad five degree centigrade, Lahore eleven, Karachi eighteen, Peshawar seven, Quetta minus one, Gilgit minus two, Murree two and Muzaffarabad four degree centigrade.