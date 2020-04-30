LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan has reported 3 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 1,282,195. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 28,663 on Monday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 322 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Province-wise Details



Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 12,999 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 7,611 in Sindh 5,816 in KP, 952 in Islamabad, 741 in Azad Kashmir, 358 in Balochistan, and 186 in GB.

Furthermore 474,243 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 442,479 in Punjab 179,604 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 107,483 in Islamabad, 34,536 in Azad Kashmir 33,444 in Balochistan and 10,406 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Tests and Recoveries



Pakistan has so far conducted 21,682,105 coronavirus tests and 37,148 in the last 24 hours. 1,230,970 patients have recovered in the country whereas 1,043 patients are in critical condition.

Positivity Ratio



The COVID-19 positivity ratio was recorded at 0.86 percent.

Vaccine Statistics



So far, 78,845,170 people have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine including 97,971 in last 24 hours. 49,010,906 citizens have been fully vaccinated while 120,061 received their second dose in last 24 hours.

The number of total administered doses has reached to 120,448,598 with 215,019 in the last 24 hours.