QUETTA (Dunya News) - At least 10 more persons were tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan on Sunday, bringing the total number of infected patients to 32,444 in the province, Dunya News reported.

According to a report released by the Balochistan Health Department, at least 1,283,405 people were screened for the virus till November 21 (Sunday) out of which 10 more were reported positive in the last 24 hours. At least four new cases were reported in Quetta and six in Kalat.

Balochistan Health Department also informed that there are 66 active coronavirus cases in the province while 32,020 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far.

At least 358 persons have so far died of coronavirus in Balochistan. Moreover, COVID Positivity Ratio on Sunday was recorded at 1.74 percent in the province.

