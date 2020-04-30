The injured have been shifted to hospital in Mastung.

QUETTA (Dunya News) – Five people including a tribal chief of Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Sardarzada Mir Muhammad Khan Ababki were killed in an attack by some unknown gunmen in Mastung on Sunday.

As per the details garnered, the incident took place at Wali Khan Bypass in Mastung when some unknown armed assailants sprayed bullets at a vehicle, killing five people on the spot and leaving four others wounded.

Meanwhile, condemning the firing incident, the Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo directed the Police and other concerned authorities to take all possible steps for immediate arrest of the elements involved behind the incident.

On the other hand, Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has strongly condemned the killing of Mir Muhammad Khan Ababki and his associates and demanded that those involved in the murder be brought to book.

He said that the insecurity of political activists in Balochistan was a matter of grave concern and should be investigated.

On this occasion, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed his condolences to Sardar Sanaullah Ababki on the martyrdom of Mir Muhammad Khan Ababki.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari while expressing solidarity with all the family members including Deputy Information Secretary of PPP Balochistan Sardar Sanaullah Ababki said that the leadership and the people are with him in this hour of sorrow.