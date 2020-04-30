QUETTA (Dunya News) – Reportedly, three miners were killed when unknown gunmen opened fire in Shahrigh, Harnai. Bodies of the deceased were shifted to hospital. However, the dead miners are yet to be identified.

The shooting took place in Zallawan, Shahrigh where gunmen opened fire on workers working in the coal mine, killing three workers on the spot.

According to Levies sources, levies personnel rushed to the spot as soon as they were informed. The three laborers were working in the coal mine of Amanullah Taran.

Security officials cordoned off the area and launched a hunt for the miscreants.

Further investigations are underway.