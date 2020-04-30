Domestic consumers to suffer gas load shedding as mercury drops

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The government announced supply of gas three times a day in the winter season yet the gas crisis has started tormenting citizens since cold weather aggravated. According to survey gas pressure is lowest in cities including Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Karachi, Quetta and Peshawar.

In Lahore, Karachi, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Peshawar and Quetta, gas load shedding caused serious inconvenience to the citizens.

People who are already bearing the brunt of inflation are now forced to use cylinders due to shortage of gas.

Women have complained of facing difficulties while cooking as well, moreover LPG and wood prices have gone up due to shortage of gas.

In Karachi reportedly load shedding of gas is going on in the areas of Bahadurabad, Exhibition, Lines Area, Gulshan Iqbal, Sadar, Lyari. In New Karachi, Bufferzone, Orangi Town and Municipality Town citizens are also bearing the pain of reduced gas pressure.

Women were forced to live in villages, cook on wood to provide their children with mere two time meals.

Residents of the city of Quaid-e-Qadri said that they cannot buy food from hotels, cylinders are also out of purchasing power of a common man.

The frustrated residents appealed government to take measures to solve gas crisis in winter season.

Earlier, the government had decided to continue gas supply to power and fertiliser sectors whereas domestic and industrial consumers are to suffer shortages during the winter season.