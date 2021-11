LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar visited a local hospital in Lahore on Sunday, to inquire after health of President Pakistan Muslim League-Q Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.

He met with MNA Chaudhry Salik Hussain and prayed for early recovery of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.

The Governor said Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain is a senior politician of Pakistan who has always promoted the politics of tolerance and modesty.