Indian government will have to restore Kashmir's special status one day: Mehbooba Mufti

SRINAGAR (Dunya News) - Former Chief Minister of Indian occupied Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti in a statement said that elections are not a solution to the Kashmir issue. Indian government will have to restore the special status of Kashmir one day.

Mehbooba Mufti said that people are not given the right to protest in Jammu and Kashmir. There is law of jungle but it will not last forever. There will come a day when the Indian government will have to restore Articles 377 and 35A to Indian occupied Kashmir.

She further said, the people of Jammu and Kashmir will continue their struggle till the special status is restored and Kashmir issue is resolved.