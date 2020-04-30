Fawad Chaudhry said the government was making serious efforts to control inflation

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said on Saturday that inflation in the country will come down in next six months.

Addressing the tree planting drive in Jhelum on Saturday, he said that for the first time, Pakistan s economy has improved and the country is on the path of development.

Chaudhry said the government was making serious efforts to control inflation which went up in the country due to global inflation.

The minister said that a leader is one who thinks not for the next election but for the betterment of his future generations.

“Imran Khan first made the people aware of the importance of trees in the Billion Tree Tsunami in KP and then after taking oath as the Prime Minister, he started the 10 billion tree plantation drive,” he said.

Fawad Ch went on to say that as many as 26,000 trees were planted on 35 acres land of Bajwala jungle when the prime minister announced a mega tree plantation campaign in 2018, while pointing to extensive plantation of eucalyptus saplings there recommended by the relevant district forest department due to salinity.

“We will plant 20,000 trees on 25 acres land today (Saturday) here,” he said while asking the audience to clap for around 6,000 students who came to participate in the Green Day Plantation activity.

Fawad said it seemed that those who built palatial palaces might have forgotten that there would be suffocation while living in those big concrete buildings. For preventing suffocation, it was imperative to plant and grow trees, he added.