ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan has rejected Indian media reports claiming seizure of possible radioactive material.

This was stated by Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar while responding to media queries about reports in Indian media claiming seizure of possible radioactive material by Indian port authorities on shipping containers of a commercial vessel loaded from Karachi Port on Saturday.

The Spokesperson said Indian media report is factually incorrect, baseless, laughable and a usual ploy of the same media to malign Pakistan and mislead the international community.

He said the Karachi Nuclear Power Plant authorities have informed that these were "empty containers" being returned to China, which were earlier used for the transportation of fuel from China to Karachi for K-2 and K-3 Nuclear Power Plants.

The spokesperson said both K-2 and K-3 Nuclear Power Plants, and fuel used in these plants, are under the IAEA safeguards.

Asim Iftikhar said the fake reporting by Indian media is indicative of malafide intent to twist procedural customs issues to bring into disrepute IAEA safeguarded nuclear power program.