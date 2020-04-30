LAHORE (Dunya News) – PML-N President and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif blamed the government s criminal negligence, incompetence and corruption for the worst gas crisis in the country and the gas crisis is another sign of govt’s failure after inflation.

In a statement, the leader of the opposition said that the people have been suffering from traumas, accidents, worries and distress for the past three years and throwing the people into a quagmire of helplessness is government indifference.

“Despite the terminals built by Nawaz Sharif, the gas crisis shows the extreme incompetence of the present government,” he said.

Shehabz Sharif went on to say that there were terminals and capacity but the government could not provide gas on time and at reasonable price, adding that at present less than half of the gas storage capacity in the terminals is being utilized.