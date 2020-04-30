Impression that courts are not independent is wrong: CJP

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed on Saturday said that no one ever interfered in his work nor he was pressurized and guided to announce a specific verdict.

Addressing a ceremony in Lahore, the chief justice said that people should not be mistaken and the impression that courts are not independent is wrong as he always gave verdicts in light of constitution and law.

CJP Gulzar Ahmed said that he neither took dictation from anyone nor any institution pressurized him to pass certain verdicts.

Earlier, Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti said that judiciary is the guardian of citizens’ rights.

Speaking in Asma Jahangir conference, the LHC CJ said that judiciary has significant role in the society. The Constitution gives importance to the fundamental rights of the people, he added.

The LHC CJ said that citizens’ rights are basis of democratic society.