PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Opposition parties alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is all set to hold rally against inflation and policies of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government in Peshawar today (Saturday).

According to details, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief and PDM head Maulana Fazlur Rehman and other leaders will address the public gathering.

Earlier, Maulana Fazlur Rehman announced that the union of all opposition parties along with JUI-F will not accept any enforced legislation done by government.

He added that 25 July 2018 is considered as Black Day whereas the same history was repeated on Nov 17.

He said that people sitting in fake assembly and majority are involved in legislation of the country. Just like the bills that are being passed by enforcements, the changes in constitutions are being done the same way.

He added that in the name of making this country like Madina, the government has disrespected the governance of Madina.



Furthermore, he said that PDM will have to introduce a system through which the country will be taken back from the abyss of last 200 years to the current stabilities where Europe will not be the custodian of our wealth and assets.