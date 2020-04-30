CM Buzdar visits Doctor's Hospital, inquires about the health of Ch Shujaat

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday visited Doctor’s Hospital to inquire about the health of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) President Chaudhry Shujat Hussain.

The chief minister also met Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain s sons Chaudhry Shafi Hussain and Chaudhry Salik Hussain. He inquired about the health of Chaudhry Shujaat and prayed for his speedy recovery.

While praying for the health of Ch Shujat, Usman Buzdar termed the PML-Q President a senior politician of Pakistan who has always promoted the politics of tolerance and modesty in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister Safron Sahibzada Mehboob Sultan, Ghulam Bibi Bharwana MNA and Dr Khalid Irshad calls on Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, Moonis Elahi & Salik Hussain and inquired about the well-being of Chaudhry Shujat Hussain on Friday.