The delimitation process in Islamabad will begin from Thursday

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Election Commission of Pakistan on Friday decided to start the delimitation of local bodies constituencies in Balochistan, Sindh, and Islamabad Capital Territory.

The delimitation process in Balochistan will commence from 6th of the next month, which will be completed by 28th February of the next year.

The delimitation process in Islamabad will begin from Thursday and be completed by 3rd February next year.

In Sindh, this process will start on first of the next month and end on 23rd February of the next year.

The ECP will issue schedule of the local government elections in Sindh, Balochistan, and ICT soon after the completion of delimitation of constituencies.