ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister for Law and Justice Dr. Farogh Naseem says objections of opposition on the recent legislation passed by the joint sitting of the parliament are baseless.

Addressing a news conference along with Parliamentary Secretary Maleeka Bukhari in Islamabad on Friday, he said opposition parties have opposed bills on electoral reforms without reading them.

He said government has made this legislation in wider interest of the nation.

The minister said opposition is politicizing the matter of Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav.