ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday has conducted hearing on suo motu notice over revelations leveled by former chief judge of Gilgit Baltistan Rana Muhammad Shamim regarding Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz.



During the hearing, the court has issued show cause notices to the former chief judge and other parties.

Earlier, IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah remarked, “I trust each and every judge of the court. The judges can also be made accountable and criticized. An environment of disbelief will prevail in society if people stop trusting the courts.”

Athar Minallah told the he had also faced social media backlash. He further directed the journalist to read his story’s headline. The IHC CJ asked where the former judge had notarized this affidavit as it is not part of any record of this court.

He inquired from the senior journalist whether he had thoroughly study the matter before publishing it as he is also an investigative journalist. “By printing such news story on front page of country’s famous newspaper, you are trying to destroy the trust which people have on the courts,” he went on to say.



Justice Athar Minallah remarked, “You are free to criticize us but don’t force the people to not have belief on the courts.”