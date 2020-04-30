Shahbaz Sharif rejects EVM, says it is an attack on Parliament

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif said that he does not accept the recent legislation of the government, the government that bombed people with inflation has carried out a suicide attack on Parliament.

The important meeting of the Parliamentary Advisory Board of the Pakistan Muslim League (N) was held in the opposition chamber at Parliament House chaired by party president and leader of opposition Shahbaz Sharif.

The issue of government bulldozing the legislation was raised at joint meeting of the senior leadership of the party.

Meanwhile, the participants were briefed on challenging government’s recent legislation in court, members also condemned that for the first time in Pakistan’s history electoral reforms happened without consensus.

Addressing the meeting, Shahbaz Sharif said that he does not consider government legislation legal. The government which bombarded the people with inflation has carried out a suicide attack on Parliament. The present government is attacking the Constitution.

The statement of Election Commission is proof of the recent legislation and Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) being wrong.

He said Imran Niazi’s monarchy will not be established in Pakistan. LPG, flour, sugar, medicine, electricity and gas are out of reach of the people.

The government which cannot make one kilo of flour, sugar and cylinder cheaper is spraying salt on the wounds of the poor by talking about giving homes.

He further said that he appreciates the unity and spirit of the opposition, the struggle of the opposition will pay off. Constitution and the people will be given relief.

He added that oppressors are the real culprits of the nation who are against people and supporting the government.