Baba Guru Nanak's anniversary celebrations start in Nankana Sahib

KARTARPUR (Dunya News) - The celebrations of the 552nd birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak have started in Nankana Sahib.



Thousands of Sikh pilgrims from India and other countries are participating in the celebrations.



The main ceremony of the celebration will be held at Gurdwara Janamasthan in Nankana Sahib today.



Various departments have already completed necessary arrangements, including security, accommodation, food, healthcare and transport, to facilitate the Sikh pilgrims.



Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Inter-faith Harmony Noor-ul-Haq Qadri, Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Ijaz Ahmed Shah, and Sikh leaders are also participating in the celebrations.



Pakistan has taken special measures for the Sikh community in connection with Baba Guru Nanak’s birthday.



