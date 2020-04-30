Gas load shedding started before winters: Sherry Rehman

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Commenting on the current gas crisis situation in the country, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Vice President and Senator Sherry Rehman said that winters haven’t arrived yet and gas load shedding started already.

Gas prices in new Pakistan will increase 3 times a day like the prices of medicines, country is facing the worst gas shortage even after the prices increased by 350%, she added.

In a Twitter message on the social networking website Sherry Rehman said that the Election Amendment Bill was bulldozed and the government thinks that it has ended all crises, the weekly inflation has gone up to 17.37.

The biggest problem people are facing is inflation and unemployment, not Electronic Voting Machine (EVM), she said.

The PPP leader further said that even after taking 16 notices they (government) could not reduce inflation.