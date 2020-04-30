The Punjab government will present its final report in meeting of the steering committee.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab government has implemented all the points of the agreement with Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

Saad Rizvi, head of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan, was released and under the agreement, the names of the leaders and activists of party were also removed from the Fourth Schedule.

Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat said that the Punjab government has released the arrested men under the agreement and has implemented all the agreed points of the agreement.

He said that these measures were taken to protect the lives and property of the people in the wider interest of the country.

The provincial minister also hoped that these steps of the Punjab government will be taken in a positive manner, on the other hand a responsible attitude will emerge.