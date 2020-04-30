CM Punjab, India Charan Jeet Singh arrives at border terminal Kartarpur with delegation

NANKANA SAHIB (Dunya News) - Chief Minister of Punjab, India Charanjeet Singh Chini along with his cabinet members reached Kartarpur to visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, the last resting place of Baba Gurunanak Dev ji.

A high level Indian delegation arrived at Kartarpur to celebrate the 552nd birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak.

Member of Provincial Assembly Ramesh Singh Arora was present at zero line to welcome the Indian delegation, sources told.

Moreover, Commissioner Gujranwala Division Zulfiqar Ahmed Ghumman and Deputy Commissioner Narowal were also present to welcome the Indian delegation.

The high level Indian delegation includes Chief Minister Charan Singh and Deputy Chief Minister of Punjab, India. Furthermore, Special vegetables, lentils, salt rice, pickles, bread, sweet rice and tea were exclusively prepared for the guests.

The delegation will return to India after performing religious rituals at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib.