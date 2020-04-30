SRINAGAR (Dunya News) - In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian forces used brute force and arrested the protesting family members and civil society activists during a sit-in against the killing of four civilians in a fake encounter in the city.

According to Kashmir Media Service, four civilians including a surgeon doctor were brutally killed by Indian troops in a staged encounter during a so-called cordon and search operation in Hyderpora area of Srinagar on Monday night.

The police personnel dragged and detaining the protesters which was resisted by some family members leading to a scuffle. The police personnel subjected the protesters to brute force, injuring several of them.

The protesters have been shouting slogans in favour of justice since Wednesday morning. “Who has a right over the dead bodies? The heirs,” they shouted. They also demanded, “Stop this dictatorship.”

On the other hand, Pakistan has strongly condemned wanton extra-judicial killing of another five Kashmiris by Indian occupation forces in Kulgam, IIOJK on 17 November 2021. The Indian occupation forces have martyred at least 30 Kashmiris in fake encounters or so called “cordon and search operations” since 1st October 2021.